Utah confirms first flu death of season

Utah health officials have confirmed the state’s first flu death this season.

The person died recently, was under the age of 65 and lived in one of five southern counties: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane or Washington, Southwest Utah Public Health Department officials said.

They did not release additional information out of privacy concerns.

Another 172 people have been hospitalized in what officials are calling a moderate flu season so far.

This season has been unusual because of the high number of cases of Influenza B, a strain that typically isn’t seen until the end of the season, said Salt Lake County Health Department Epidemiology Bureau Manager Ilene Risk.