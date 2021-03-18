US to hit 100M COVID-19 vaccines administered Friday, Biden says

The United States is on track to hit President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans against coronavirus on Friday, just 58 days after his inauguration. In an update provided Thursday, Biden said that while the number is encouraging, the country still has much work to do before it can declare victory against the virus.

“Tomorrow, we will hit 100 million doses our administration has administered,” Biden said. “I’ve always said that’s just the floor, we will not stop until we beat this pandemic. Next week I’ll announce our next goal to put shots in arms.”

Biden said current data reflects that 65% of people ages 65 and older in the U.S. have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 36% of this population are fully vaccinated. He said reaching this level is key as “this is the population that represents 80% of the well over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in America.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This is a developing story. Please continue to check back for updates.