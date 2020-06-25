US sets daily record of new coronavirus cases

The U.S. hit an all-time high yesterday in new daily coronavirus cases at 38,672, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Overall, the U.S. has seen more than 2.38 million confirmed cases as of Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University heat map.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is approximately 121,979. Spikes in cases have been reported around the country, with states including Florida, Texas and California particularly hard hit.

Florida saw a record number of cases on Tuesday, according to a report from the state Department of Health. There were 5,508 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Tuesday and 44 more deaths related to COVID-19.

In Texas, new COVID-19 infections broke the 5,000 mark Tuesday for the first time, a week after they first surpassed 4,000 in a single day. Amid the spike in cases, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that everyone who goes to a state-run testing site will be given a free set of three-ply surgical masks.

Hospitalizations have also climbed to record numbers in Texas, with the recent spike even prompting the country’s largest children’s hospital to begin admitting adult patients in Houston.

California reported a record uptick in cases Wednesday and Los Angeles County had the most cases in the country, with 88,262 total cases as of June 23, according to the CDC, which reports stats from USAFacts.org.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday urged residents to stay home amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases as businesses continue to reopen.

