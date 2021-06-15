US delivers 1.35M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico

A White House official confirmed on Tuesday that 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Mexico. Earlier this month, the Biden administration had announced that it had planned to share 80 million vaccine doses globally by the end of June, including 6 million earmarked for allies and partners which includes Mexico, Canada and about a dozen others as well as U.N. frontline workers.

