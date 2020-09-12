US coronavirus deaths surpass 190,000

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the United States hit another somber milestone on Thursday, with some 190,000 lives lost, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths in the United States associated with COVID-19 infections is 191,168, according to Johns Hopkins CSSE data. That number is expected to climb to between 200,000 and 211,000 by Sept. 26, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ensemble forecast prediction. What’s more, a model by the University of Washington predicted over 400,000 deaths related to COVID-19 by the end of the year.

HOMEMADE CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS SHOULD BE TWO OR THREE LAYERS TO STOP SPREAD OF VIRUS, STUDY FINDS

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the Midwest appears to be a hotbed for new positive SARS-CoV-2 cases in states such as Kansas, Idaho, Arkansas, and Missouri. A report from Reuters notes that some of the highest testing positivity rates in the country are being seen in Iowa, and North and South Dakota.

Large groups of people gathering, the reopening of colleges in Iowa and a recent motorcycle rally held in South Dakota are being blamed for the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a report in the Hill.

SEVERITY OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION MAY BE DETERMINED BY FACE MASK USE, STUDY SUGGESTS

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine predicted that almost 770,000 lives could be saved worldwide between now and Jan. 1 through mitigated efforts such as social distancing and mask-wearing, according to a press release.

“We are facing the prospect of a deadly December, especially in Europe, Central Asia, and the United States. But the science is clear and the evidence irrefutable: mask-wearing, social distancing, and limits to social gatherings are vital to helping prevent transmission of the virus,” IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray said in the release.