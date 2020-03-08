US Army suspends travel for soldiers, families to and from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak
The U.S. Army on Sunday suspended travel for all soldiers and their families to and from South Korea over concerns regarding the coronvirus, or COVID-19.
The travel ban will be in effect through May 6, according to a statement from U.S. Forces Korea. There are seven U.S. Forces Korea-related personnel who have become infected with coronavirus, including one U.S. Army soldier. Overall, three U.S. service members worldwide have contracted the virus, including a sailor in Italy, and a Marine outside Washington, D.C., in addition to the soldier in South Korea.
Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.