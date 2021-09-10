Unvaccinated people face a far greater chance of death from the COVID-19 delta variant, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control.

The study monitored incident of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in 13 U.S. jurisdictions during two periods between April 4 and July 17 in 2021. Findings showed that numbers for all categories were “substantially” higher in persons not fully vaccinated compared with those in fully vaccinated people.

After the second period, which occurred between June 20 and July 17, the study noted that not fully vaccinated individuals are 4.5 times more likely to get infected (89.1 per 100,000 vs .19.4), 10 times more likely to be hospitalized (7.0 per 100,000 vs .7) and 11 times more likely to die (1.1 per 100,000 vs .1) from the delta variant.

The period of time the study examined coincided with the delta variant becoming the dominant strain in the United States.

“Getting vaccinated protects against severe illness from COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” the study notes. “Monitoring COVID-19 incidence by vaccination status might provide early signals of potential changes in vaccine effectiveness that can be confirmed through robust controlled studies.”

The new study highlights the need for vaccinations at a time when the Biden administration is facing strong pushback on efforts to increase vaccinations across the country, including a sweeping mandate requiring all employers with more than 100 employees to enforce vaccinations.

Republican governors have said they plan to resist the mandate, which President Biden said has “disappointed” him.

“This isn’t a game,” Biden said to a reporter Friday regarding news that the Republicans have pushed back on his six-point coronavirus plan.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.