Two more healthcare employees fired over Charlie Kirk assassination comments

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two more healthcare workers have been fired after making controversial comments about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk .

In New Orleans, Acadian Ambulance Service announced the termination of an employee for this reason.

“We are aware of a recent social media post by one of our employees on their personal page,” the company wrote in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

NURSE PUT ON LEAVE AT MAJOR HOSPITAL AFTER COMMENTS SUPPORTING CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH

“The post was not reflective of our company’s mission and values or the high standard of professional conduct we expect from every member of our team. The employee has since removed the post and is no longer employed by Acadian Ambulance Service.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our team members dedicate their lives to caring for others in their moments of greatest need. We expect and hold one another accountable to uphold respect, dignity and professionalism both in the field and online.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has also fired an unnamed employee due to inappropriate social media comments about Kirk’s shooting death.

“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is aware of inappropriate comments made on social media by an employee yesterday,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “This type of rhetoric is not acceptable for Children’s employees and violates our social media policy.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. A growing number of employees in various fields have been terminated or suspended due to violence-supporting reactions to the fatal shooting.