Twin sisters give birth on shared birthday just 90 minutes apart

Twin sisters in Tennessee had an extra reason to celebrate their birthdays last week, as each welcomed a baby girl, born just 90 minutes apart.

Autumn Shaw and Amber Tramontana, who have 2-year-old sons born 10 weeks apart, gave birth on Oct. 29 next door to each other at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, WATE.com reported.

“It’s something that’s really unusual,” Dr. George Vick, who is both of the women’s doctor, told the news outlet. “It was when we found out they both had the same due dates. It was just a God thing the whole way.”

The sisters told the news outlet that they had planned to have their children born close in age based on the experience they had growing up together, and how close they remain today.

“From childhood to homecoming to college and nursing school, nurse practitioner school, our sons who are 10 weeks apart, having them close in age and now our girls,” Shaw told the news outlet.

While the occurrence is rare, Shaw and Tramontana join a few other sets of twins who have given birth on the same day. On New Year’s Eve 2019, twin sisters in Texas welcomed two girls just hours apart. And almost a year ago, fraternal twins Lauren Kozelichki and Lisa Boyce welcomed two boys and a girl on the same day.