TSA says 3 San Jose airport employees have tested positive for coronavirus

Three Transportation Security Administration officers who work at the Mineta San Jose International Airport in Northern California have tested positive for coronavirus, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

“The officers are receiving medical care, and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home,” the TSA said in a statement, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The agency said checkpoints at the airport remain open and it is working with the Centers for Disease Control, the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department “to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

TSA didn’t give any other details.

The announcement comes after two TSA workers at the Los Angeles International Airport tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

As of Tuesday evening, three people have died from the virus in the state and more than 150 have been infected – a number that state officials expect to go up as more people are tested, according to The Times.

Several California college campuses, including USC and UCLA, are transitioning to online-only classes to mitigate the spread of the virus and Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Santa Clara County had the state’s second virus-related death Monday, local officials banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, FOX 40 in Sacramento reported. At least 28 deaths have been reported.