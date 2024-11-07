Trump’s stamina at age 78 impresses the experts: ‘Mental and physical resilience’

Donald Trump’s re-election to the presidency has put his health and stamina into focus.

While past presidents have appeared to age quickly during their administrations, experts say Trump maintains high levels of energy and vitality eight years after he was first elected president.

From his nomination in mid-March 2024 until the election on Nov. 5, Trump presided over at least 120 rallies, town halls and campaign events.

“The fact that he attended 120 events in 7 months — often multiple rallies in a single day in different states — is proof-positive that Trump has a tremendous amount of stamina, mentally and physically,” Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, told Fox News Digital.

As of last November, Trump’s overall health was “excellent,” according to a letter penned by his personal physician, which the president-elect posted on his Truth Social account.

In the letter, Dr. Bruce Aronwold of New Jersey’s Morristown Medical Center wrote that Trump’s physical exams were “well within the normal range” and that his cognitive exams were “exceptional.”

The doctor added that with continued preventative monitoring and maintenance, “he will continue to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle for years to come.”

The president-elect also spoke about his health during an Oct. 26 appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“How are you so healthy?” Rogan asked Trump directly.

Trump attributed his good health to “genetics,” he said, noting that his parents were also healthy.

The president-elect also acknowledged that his love of golf has helped boost his health and stamina — particularly the “good, fresh air” that comes with being outside, along with the mental stimulation of focusing on the game.

Lifestyle vs. genetics

Osborn said he finds it “fascinating” to look at Trump’s aging process through the lens of genetics and lifestyle.

“It’s well-established that both factors contribute to how we age, with research suggesting that about 75% of aging is driven by lifestyle and environment, and 25% by genetics,” Osborn, who has not treated or examined Trump, told Fox News Digital.

“This balance highlights the power of lifestyle choices, even for those with potential genetic advantages.”

While Trump has been open about partaking of fast food and soda, he has said that he doesn’t smoke or drink alcohol.

“Avoiding alcohol and tobacco — major contributors to various health issues — likely benefits his cardiovascular and cognitive health,” Osborn noted.

The doctor reiterated that the president-elect’s golf outings provide regular outdoor exercise, which is essential for heart and muscle health as he ages.

Beyond the avoidance of alcohol and tobacco, Osborn attributes Trump’s health and stamina to his high level of social interaction.

“He maintains close relationships with family and friends and keeps up a packed, demanding schedule,” Osborn noted.

“Social engagement and mental stimulation are strongly associated with lower dementia risks, and Trump’s rigorous daily routine likely supports his cognitive health.”

Power of the mind

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News senior medical analyst, said that the president-elect has a high level of cognitive health.

“I’ve never examined him, but I interviewed him twice previously and found him to be very engaged and cognitively advanced,” Siegel told Fox News Digital, adding that Trump has taken “several” cognitive tests.

“I spoke several times to his physician during the first term, Sean Conley, who said he was very fit mentally and physically,” Siegel said.

“Many people who know him well tell me that.”

The doctor also noted that Trump has “spoken extemporaneously many times without a script or teleprompter, which is advanced.”

Osborn echoed that, noting that Trump fielded questions without preparation, which was “sound testimony to his high level of cognitive function and mental fortitude.”

In response to any claims of the president-elect’s cognitive decline, Osborn called them “unfounded.”

“Trump’s cognitive function rivals that of much younger individuals, and his stamina is evident in his ability to manage a high-energy schedule.”

Osborn added, “These feats are a testament to his mental and physical resilience, demonstrating that age can truly be just a number.”

‘Strong sense of self’

Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist in Manhattan, said that Trump’s “strong sense of self” could also contribute to his stamina. (He has not examined him.)

“The patients who tend to thrive and have good health are the ones who maintain positive thinking and self-confidence, and there’s no doubt that Donald Trump embodies these traits,” Alpert told Fox News Digital.

“We’ve seen him face a multitude of highly stressful situations — indictment, assassination attempts, intense criticism and scrutiny by the public — yet he seems to maintain a strong belief in himself and sticks to his convictions.”

Having a strong sense of purpose, social engagement, and a sense of community also foster good health and longevity, Alpert added.

“The patients I treat who feel like they have control over obstacles and adversity tend to persevere, while those who are negative and feel they have no control over events don’t do so well.”

The doctors agreed that lifestyle choices play a big role in Trump’s wellness.

“Poor nutrition, high stress, inactivity and lack of social interaction can all speed up aging,” Osborn summarized.

“President Trump’s choice to avoid smoking and drinking, stay physically active, and remain socially engaged helps counterbalance the effects of his diet.”

“And let’s be honest — who doesn’t enjoy a bit of McDonald’s now and then?”

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Bruce Aronwold and Trump’s representatives for comment.