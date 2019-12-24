Trader Joe's egg salad, potato salad products recalled amid Listeria concerns

Select egg salad and potato salad products sold at Trader Joe’s are being pulled from the shelves amid a larger recall involving Georgia-produced hard-boiled eggs that have been linked to a Listeria outbreak that’s tied to at least one death. Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. said the voluntary recall affects Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, 6 oz and Trader Joe’s Old Fashion Potato Salad, 20 oz marked with “use by dates” through 12/27.

“This recall is taking place due to notification by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20 lbs. pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation,” a notice posted to the FDA website on Monday said.

The products were sold in Trader Joe’s locations throughout Alabama, Connecticut, Washington DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

There have been no reports of illnesses related to the products sold at Trader Joe’s, but the investigation into the multi-state Listeria outbreak has found seven illnesses across five states, including four hospitalizations and one death. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products from Trader Joe’s are encouraged to “discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund.”

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised those at high risk for Listeria infection including pregnant women, adults over age 65 and those with compromised immune systems, to avoid purchasing hard-boiled eggs products, such as prepared egg salad, from stores.