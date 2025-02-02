Top influencers in the Make America Healthy Again movement: See the list

“Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) became a rallying cry during the final months of the 2024 presidential election, after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed President Donald Trump and joined his campaign.

A little over a week after Election Day 2024, Trump announced Kennedy as his pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the MAHA movement aims to improve nutrition in America, eliminate toxins, preserve natural habitats and fight the chronic disease epidemic, according to its website.

Read on to learn more about some of the key players behind the MAHA movement.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a former presidential candidate, son of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and President Trump’s pick for HHS secretary.

Kennedy has said he aims to make America healthy again through strategies such as focusing on food and nutrition, targeting chronic diseases, changing FDA policies and raising awareness of alternative health treatments.

Jessica Reed Kraus

Jessica Reed Kraus is the author of “House Inhabit,” one of the top culture Substack blogs. The California-based influencer previously described herself as “super liberal,” but her politics shifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kraus worked with both the Trump and RFK Jr. presidential campaigns, and she wrote glowingly about the MAHA Inaugural Ball in her Substack.

Marla Maples

Marla Maples, ex-wife of President Donald Trump and mother of Tiffany Trump, was among the supporters who appeared on Capitol Hill this past Wednesday during the confirmation hearing for HHS secretary.

The Georgia native, also a co-founder of the Global Wellness Forum, shared her excitement for the MAHA movement and her hopes for a healthier America.

“I have to support America’s health, our children’s health … We suffered [for] so long with what they’re putting in our food supply without having consent on what we’re getting medically,” she told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels is a renowned fitness expert based in Miami, Florida. As a certified personal trainer and nutrition specialist, she takes a no-nonsense approach to health and wellness.

In Sept. 2024, Michaels appeared in a “Make America Healthy Again” ad with healthcare entrepreneur Brigham Buhler.

Alex Clark

Alex Clark is the host of the “Culture Apothecary” podcast. She speaks with guests who share their own healing remedies for those seeking alternative healthcare methods.

A contributor to the nonprofit political organization Turning Point USA, the Arizona-based Clark has over 120,000 followers on X and nearly half a million Instagram followers.

Vani Hari (‘Food Babe’)

Known as the “Food Babe,” Vani Hari has been raising alarms about chemicals in food, water and the air for over a decade.

Based in North Carolina, the mother of three is the author of several books and the “Food Babe” blog.

As a food activist, Hari aims to influence major food giants to adopt healthier policies.

Caitlin Sinclair

Caitlin Sinclair, who is with Turning Point Action, spoke with Fox News Digital about her personal connection to the MAHA movement.

Sinclair experienced a “dark, seven-year odyssey” of wrongful diagnoses, she shared.

The MAHA movement is part of a “spiritual awakening” in the U.S. that is key to helping people achieve the American dream, she said.

Calley Means

Calley Means is a New York City-based entrepreneur, author and advocate for healthcare reform, focusing on the intersection of food, policy and chronic disease.

Means co-founded TrueMed, a company in Washington, D.C., that helps Americans use health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs) for preventative health measures like nutrition and fitness.

He also co-wrote the book “Good Energy” with his sister, Casey Means, M.D.

Casey Means, MD

Dr. Casey Means is a Stanford-trained physician and metabolic health expert based in Los Angeles.

Formerly a surgeon, she shifted her focus to preventive medicine, emphasizing the role of diet and lifestyle in combating chronic disease.

Means focuses on metabolic health, highlighting the connections between blood sugar, inflammation and long-term wellness. She was among the supporters who attended the confirmation hearing for RFK Jr. on Jan. 29.

Nicole Saphier, MD

Nicole Saphier, M.D., a board-certified radiologist with advanced fellowship training in breast imaging, is a Fox News medical contributor and bestselling author.

The New York City-based doctor also wrote the book “Make America Healthy Again” in 2020, spearheading the MAHA movement.

Liana Werner-Gray

An Australian who now calls Los Angeles home, Liana Werner-Gray said her life changed dramatically in 2009 at age 21, when she was told she had cancer in her lymphatic system.

Eschewing traditional medicine, Werner-Gray embarked on a “massive detox” and changed her diet. She is the author of “The Earth Diet” and several other books.

The wellness advocate spoke with Fox News Digital about her personal health journey while attending RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing.

Daphne Oz

Daphne Oz is an Emmy-winning TV host, author and wellness advocate known for her expertise in healthy living, nutrition and balanced lifestyle choices. She is based in Florida.

As the daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz, Daphne Oz has built a career emphasizing the importance of nourishing foods, mindful indulgence and wellness. She was recently spotted at the MAHA inaugural ball held in celebration of RFK Jr. on Jan. 20.