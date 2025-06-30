Top cosmetic procedures revealed in new report: What’s trending and why

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans continue to invest in their aesthetic health.

A new report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) shows steady growth in cosmetic procedures last year, particularly in body contouring and minimally invasive treatments.

The report’s data, detailed below, reveals where people are spending their money.

Cosmetic surgeries hold steady

Of the nearly 1.6 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2024, liposuction and breast augmentation topped the list.

Liposuction: 349,728 procedures

Breast augmentation: 306,196 procedures

Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty): 171,064 procedures

Breast lift: 153,616 procedures

Eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty): 120,755 procedures

“Surgical procedures grew by 1% from 2023,” ASPS President Dr. Scott Hollenbeck, a general plastic surgeon based in Charlottesville, Virginia, shared in a press release, noting that body contouring procedures saw the highest increase.

Thigh and buttock lifts were up 3%, while arm and neck lifts rose 2%.

Surgeons believe this may reflect the rising use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications, like Ozempic and Wegovy, which can lead to sagging skin.

Minimally invasive treatments reign supreme

Minimally invasive procedures continue to dominate the aesthetic landscape, with over 28.5 million performed last year. The top five listed below led the pack.

Neuromodulator injections (e.g., Botox, Dysport): 9,883,711

Hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers: 5,331,426

Skin resurfacing (e.g., laser, chemical peels, microdermabrasion): 3,703,305

Skin treatments (e.g., laser hair/tattoo removal, IPL): 3,112,056

Lip augmentation with injectables: 1,449,565

“These treatments remain strong due to their affordability and low downtime,” said ASPS member surgeon Dr. Kristy Hamilton, a general plastic surgeon based in Houston, Texas, in the release.

“Despite so-called ‘filler fatigue,’ HA fillers continue to top the list — when done naturally, they’re extremely effective,” she added.

The weight loss connection

For the first time, ASPS tracked the use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications, noting that over 837,000 prescriptions were written by ASPS surgeons in 2024.

Of those patients, 20% had already undergone surgery, 39% were considering surgery and 41% were exploring non-surgical options, the report shared.

“These medications are helping patients reach a healthy weight before surgery,” Dr. Heather Faulkner, a cosmetic plastic surgeon based in Atlanta, Goergia, said in the release.

“But they’re not substitutes — you must be near your goal weight before considering procedures like tummy tucks or lifts.”

What’s fueling the interest?

A number of factors could contribute to the high demand for cosmetic procedures, according to experts.

“Maybe it’s greater exposure through social media or a general decrease in taboos,” said Hollenbeck. “Either way, patients are prioritizing their aesthetic health.”

Surgeons agree that aesthetic procedures go beyond vanity, suggesting they are about feeling strong, confident and healthy.

Many also see them as part of a holistic self-care routine, alongside diet, fitness and mental well-being.

Social media is also helping to normalize aesthetic care, making procedures more accessible and less stigmatized, the report stated.

Patients now openly discuss their experiences and are seeking natural, subtle enhancements, not exaggerated results.

“There’s a trend toward the ‘ballerina body,’” Dr. Michele Shermak, a general plastic surgeon based in Baltimore, Maryland, said in the report.

“Smaller implants, lifted silhouettes — women want to look refined, not overdone.”

Reconstructive surgery on the rise

Cosmetic procedures weren’t the only area of growth. Over one million reconstructive surgeries were performed in 2024, including the most common ones listed below.

Tumor removal (including skin cancer): 361,798

Hand surgery: 208,480

Breast reconstruction: 162,579

Maxillofacial surgery: 54,747

Scar revision: 54,280

“Plastic surgeons are also innovators in complex wound care,” said Dr. Sara Dickie, general plastic surgeon based in Morton Grove, Illinois, according to the report.

“Whether it’s trauma, dog bites or tumor removal, our work goes beyond aesthetics.”

Safety over savings

While trends may come and go, ASPS emphasizes that safety should always come first, recommending that procedures are performed by board-certified plastic surgeons with the appropriate training and experience.

“Patients want to look and feel their best,” Hollenbeck added. “And when done right, aesthetic care can support mental and physical well-being in truly meaningful ways.”