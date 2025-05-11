Top 10 ‘allergy capitals’ of the US, plus 4 tips to manage symptoms

Allergy season is upon us, and it’s bringing about some of the worst cases yet.

“Changes in temperature and precipitation patterns allow plants and trees to grow in places they didn’t before,” according to the American Lung Association — which means a rising pollen count, and even new types of pollen.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) recently released its annual allergy report, which identifies the “most challenging cities” for those living with seasonal allergies.

The report focuses on tree, grass and weed pollen counts throughout the year, as well as over-the-counter allergy medicine use and the availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists.

The 2025 report named Wichita, Kansas, as the top allergy capital for the third year in a row, largely due to its worse-than-average tree and grass pollen.

Top 10 allergy capitals

Wichita, Kansas New Orleans, Louisiana Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma Memphis, Tennessee Little Rock, Arkansas Raleigh, North Carolina Richmond, Virginia Greenville, South Carolina Greensboro, North Carolina

New types of pollen — and larger amounts of them — can trigger allergy symptoms for people even if they haven’t previously suffered from them.

Dr. Purvi Parikh, who specializes in infectious disease allergy and immunology at NYU Langone, spoke with Fox News Digital about the best ways to keep allergies at bay as the seasons change.

1. Stay on top of medications

For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, Parikh recommends starting medications early.

“One of the most important things that we recommend is to use a 24-hour antihistamine, because they’re longer-acting and can really help control symptoms,” she told Fox News Digital.

Eye drops and antihistamine nasal sprays can also help with itchy eyes and stuffy noses, respectively.

“The other important thing to remember with over-the-counter medications is that if you’re having breathing issues, like coughing, wheezing or chest tightness, those are all signs that you might have asthma,” Parikh cautioned.

In that case, she recommends seeing a medical professional to make sure you’re using the right medication.

2. Wash your clothes

When coming inside after spending time outdoors, Parikh recommends changing clothes and taking a shower to wash off any pollen and decrease exposure.

Washing bedsheets once a week in warm water can also help limit exposure to allergens, according to experts.

3. Pay attention to timing

As the pollen count is highest in the mornings, Parikh said it’s best to stay indoors early in the day.

“Keep windows closed early in the morning for the same reason,” she advised.

The pollen count surges again in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Different plants and trees release pollen at different times, so symptoms can vary depending on where you live, according to the AAFA.

Trees generally produce the most pollen from February through April.

In some southern states, however, they can begin producing the allergen as early as December or January and peak at multiple times during the year, the same source stated.

4. Seek care as needed

While stuffy noses and dry eyes are often chalked up to allergies, Parikh noted that other factors could be at play.

“ Colds and viruses and allergies can have a lot of identical symptoms,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Allergies tend to last longer … so if you feel like you’re sick for the whole month of April and May … it may be more likely that it’s allergies.”

Those who are unsure whether their symptoms are due to allergies or illness should consult a doctor, Parikh advised.