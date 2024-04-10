Tips to fight Alzheimer’s, plus bird flu concerns and new cancer findings

‘CONNECTION OVER CORRECTION’ – A dementia expert shares her non-traditional approach to handling — and combating — Alzheimer’s disease. Continue reading…

COOL CURE? – Ice could be an effective weapon against breast cancer tumors, researchers say. Continue reading…

ACCELERATED AGING – Biological age is a driver of young-onset cancers, a new study reveals. Continue reading…

SKYROCKETING STDs – Sexually transmitted disease rates have risen sharply in a certain age group – and the demographic may surprise you. Continue reading…

DANGEROUS REACTIONS – A pediatric immunologist shares 10 surprising facts about peanut allergies that parents should know. Continue reading…

BIRD FLU FRENZY – The European Union has warned of the potential spread to humans due to a “lack of immune defense.” Continue reading…

SPOTLIGHT ON CANCER – The White House has declared April 2024 as Cancer Prevention and Early Detection Month. A cancer expert explains the significance. Continue reading…

CONQUERING COLD SORES – Doctors reveal 5 smart tips for reducing unsightly fever blisters. Continue reading…

CRIB CONCERNS – The main sleeping dangers for babies are revealed in a new study. Continue reading…

