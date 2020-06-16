These places pose the greatest risks for contracting coronavirus
As states are rolling back lockdowns, cases of the coronavirus are still rising in America.
Experts have suggested one reason for the surges could be the lifting of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place during the spring to stem the virus’s spread.
These places pose the greatest risks for contracting coronavirus, according to a survey of four public health experts by MLive in Michigan. They ranked the locations on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the riskiest.
Bars and large music concerts = 9
Sports stadiums, gyms, amusement parks, churches and buffets = 8
Public pools = 7
Movie theaters, hair salons and barber shops = 6
Planes, beaches, bowling alleys and backyard BBQs = 5
Busy city sidewalks and dentist offices = 4
Libraries/museums, grocery stores, hotels and golf courses = 3
Pumping gas, walking/running and biking = 2
Restaurant takeout and tennis = 1