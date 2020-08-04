These hand sanitizers aren't made with enough alcohol, FDA says

Using hand sanitizer to keep germs at bay amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? You may want to avoid the products that were recently added to a federal agency’s list over concerns they have “concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol,” or the active ingredients found in hand sanitizers.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday added several hand sanitizers to a list of hand sanitizers to avoid, as the products purportedly do not contain enough alcohol to be effective.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, which it lists as one of the three essential items to have on hand when venturing out.

“The agency urges consumers not to use these subpotent products and has expanded its list to include subpotent hand sanitizers, in addition to hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol,” the FDA wrote, referencing its rolling list of what now includes more than 100 “dangerous” hand sanitizers that have been recalled due to the presence of methanol, a toxic chemical.

According to a report from CNET, the hand sanitizers have all been recommended for recall and import bans.

The hand sanitizers that reportedly do not contain enough alcohol, per the outlet, include:

NeoNatural from Limpo Quimicos SA de CV

Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution from Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV

Datsen Hand Sanitizer and Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer from Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV

And import alert has been made for the following products, as they were also manufactured at the Quimica Magna facility, according to CNET: