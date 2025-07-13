These 4 common food types could make you smell bad, experts caution

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Topics like “old people smell” and “Ozempic smell” have recently circulated on social media, sparking a renewed focus on how people’s bodies react to and produce scents.

Many foods (and not just garlic) can impact the way someone smells — but there are ways to mitigate the effects through dietary choices, according to experts.

“Some foods impact body odor more than others,” New Jersey-based dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

Research shows that body odor is influenced by each person’s skin bacteria and how it breaks down sweat, according to the expert.

Below are some of the most common foods that can impact one’s scent.

Fish

We’re all familiar with the “fishy” smell of seafood, but it can also change the way people smell to others.

In very rare cases, the body converts a seafood byproduct called choline into a fishy-smelling compound called trimethylamine, according to Cleveland Clinic.

This compound travels throughout the body and is released through the breath and skin.

People with this affliction, called trimethylaminuria, may also produce a fishy odor after eating other foods, including beans, broccoli, cauliflower, peanuts and soy products.

“But this incredibly rare condition affects only a few hundred individuals, and most people will be able to eat fish without concern,” states Cleveland Clinic’s website.

Vegetables

While vegetables are widely regarded as some of the healthiest food choices, they can cause an unexpected odor for some.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts can cause body odor when they release sulfuric acid, according to Cleveland Clinic. The scent is then intensified by sweat, breath and gas.

Spices

“Some spicy foods are known to increase body odor due to their sulfur-containing compounds and specific metabolites,” Palinski-Wade told Fox News Digital.

“When they are released, they interact with skin bacteria, resulting in specific odors.”

Cleveland Clinic notes that spices like curry and cumin contain “volatile compounds” that are absorbed by the bloodstream and released through the sweat glands, “leading to a distinct odor.”

Red meat

Eating larger amounts of red meat can also impact body odor, according to Palinski-Wade.

Consuming red meat can release odorless proteins through perspiration, but after they mingle with skin bacteria, their odor can intensify.

Foods to improve body odor

Not all people will experience the same food-related body scents, as genetic differences impact the type and intensity of odors that may come from eating certain foods, experts noted.

Making certain changes to your diet can help to reduce or prevent body odor, according to Palinski-Wade.

“You may be able to improve body odor by reducing sulfur-rich foods, cutting down on red meat or excessively spicy foods, and increasing your intake of water, fruits and vegetables,” she advised.

Foods like apples, leafy greens, yogurt and green tea may help to neutralize odor-causing compounds and support beneficial gut bacteria, which can reduce unpleasant body odors, said Palinski-Wade.

Beyond diet, one of the best ways to improve overall body odor is to bathe regularly, the above source stated. Using antibacterial soap and wearing breathable fabrics can also be effective.

“Staying well-hydrated and focusing on supporting metabolic health by improving quality sleep, reducing stress and staying active can all help to improve overall body odor,” Palinski-Wade added.