The gross reason airplane passengers might want to avoid using the water on flights

Flying with hundreds of other people at one time can be a gateway to illness.

Various airplane surfaces — such as overhead bins, tray tables, instruction cards and seat covers — are some of the biggest sources of germs, according to flight attendants.

Even the water in the bathroom can pose a risk — leading some people to question whether it’s even sanitary to wash one’s hands on a flight.

“It’s a good idea for passengers to use hand sanitizer after stowing away their luggage, touching anything in the seat pocket in front of them, and going to the bathroom,” flight attendant and travel blogger Josephine Remo, who is based in Portugal, previously told Travel & Leisure.

Bathrooms can be especially dirty, as the toilets are regularly cleaned, but the locks and door handles may not be, according to Remo.

The water in the bathroom can contain a plethora of contaminants, research suggests, which could be found in bathroom sink water and drinking water, as well as the coffee, tea and ice served onboard.

A 2019 study by the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center confirmed that select airlines have potentially provided passengers with unhealthy drinking water.

Of the 11 major and 12 regional airlines studied, 15 airlines received an Onboard Water Health Score of 2 or lower out of 5.

The federal government’s Aircraft Drinking Water Rule (ADWR) requires airlines to provide passengers and crew with safe drinking water, according to the researchers.

Airlines are also required to test the water for bacteria and E. coli, and to disinfect and flush the aircraft’s water tank four times per year.

“Alternatively, an airline may choose to disinfect and flush once a year, but then it must test monthly,” the researchers noted.

“The 2019 Airline Water Study also finds that the Environmental Protection Agency – one of the federal agencies responsible for ensuring safe aircraft drinking water – rarely levies civil penalties to airlines in violation of the ADWR.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, travel expert and author of ViewFromTheWing.com Gary Leff confirmed that “very little cleaning” happens between most domestic flights.

“Planes aren’t on the ground very long — an airline only makes money when their planes are in the air,” said the expert, who is based in Austin, Texas. “And cleaning crews often have to come onboard and tidy while passengers are deplaning.”

“Different airlines take different approaches, and cleaning will vary across different cabins and classes of service.”

“When an inbound aircraft is late, the airline wants to make up time, and cleaning is often sacrificed,” he pointed out. “When airlines face financial struggles, deep cleans are one of the first things cut.”

Bathrooms can be particularly dirty due to passenger hygiene, according to Leff, and can get “pretty gross” over the course of a flight.

Different airlines take different approaches, and cleaning will vary across cabins and classes of service, he noted.

“I’m not going to suggest it’s unsafe, per se — just disgusting,” Leff said.

“Don’t go into the [lavatory] with bare feet. Bring your own sanitizer. And consider wiping down surfaces you’ll be touching if you’re so inclined, just knowing that this hasn’t been done for you.”

Fox News’ senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel also confirmed to Fox News Digital how “filthy” airplane bathrooms tend to be, including the water, as various studies have shown.

“The tray tables are common surfaces that can be covered with bacteria and viruses,” he cautioned.

“And though the HEPA filters overhead are effective, they don’t really work until the plane is in the air and the filtration system is fully engaged. And [they] don’t prevent the person next to you from coughing on you.”

Before and during a flight, the doctor suggested keeping well-hydrated, which can help fight off infection by keeping nasal membranes moist.

He also encourages the use of sanitizers, wipes or gels to disinfect surfaces and hands.

“I prefer washing hands thoroughly with soap, but on planes, I prefer sanitizers and wipes,” Siegel said.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, the EPA explained that the primary purpose of the ADWR is to “ensure that safe and reliable drinking water is provided to aircraft passengers and crew through requiring development and implementation of aircraft water system operations and maintenance plans that include strategies for monitoring, disinfection, and reporting.”

The EPA revealed that drinking water safety is “jointly regulated” by the EPA, FDA and FAA.

“The regulatory structure for all public water systems, including aircraft, relies upon self-monitoring and reporting of results to the primacy agency,” the agency said. “The EPA is responsible for oversight of the aircraft public water systems and provides guidance to help air carriers comply with ADWR.”

An FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that the FAA is an “aviation safety agency” and water quality is “not within our regulatory authority.”

Fox News Digital reached out to OSHA for comment.