The girl who can’t smile, plus ‘Ozempic babies’ and sleep-related disorders

THE GIRL WHO CAN’T SMILE – Tayla Clement, 26, has a rare disorder that makes it impossible for her to smile. She shares with Fox News Digital how she overcame years of bullying and trauma and learned to “smile in her own way.” Continue reading…

CANCER CONNECTION – Women with breast cancer could be at an increased risk for another type of cancer. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

OZEMPIC BABIES – Many women claim that taking Ozempic and Wegovy helped them become pregnant after periods of infertility. Experts explore the potential link. Continue reading…

FIGHTING FATIGUE – A nutritional biologist shares tips for boosting energy levels and keeping the mid-day slump at bay. Continue reading…

‘IRREVERSIBLE’ EFFECTS? – Puberty blockers could cause long-term infertility and other health issues in boys, a new study has found. Doctors urge caution. Continue reading…

‘SILENT EPIDEMIC’ – Lack of sleep can lead to a condition called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which affects more than one in four American adults and often has no symptoms. Experts offer risk factors and prevention tips. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – “How can I improve my posture?” A New York neurosurgeon responds with the importance of proper posture and how to achieve it. Continue reading…

‘REVOLUTIONARY’ SURGERY – A surgeon in Chile has performed the first-ever abdominal surgery using augmented reality (AR). He shares the innovative details with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

AUTISM ON STAGE – A New York speech therapist is using the power of improvisational theater to help young adults with autism to improve their social skills. Continue reading…

JUICY DISCOVERY – Drinking 100% orange juice is linked to surprising health benefits compared to sugar-sweetened beverages, a study found. Continue reading…

