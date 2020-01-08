FOX Health 

The flu has sickened this state the most, report finds

admin

Doctors urge patients to get their flu shots now

The flu season normally starts towards the end of the fall, but seasonal influenza is reportedly starting much earlier this year. Fox News’ Dr. Manny Alvarez sits down with a Harvard Medical School doctor to discuss everything you need to know about this year’s flu season.

Heads up, Georgia residents: A newly released report says the Peach State is the sickest in the nation — in terms of the flu, at least.

MOM SAYS SHE NEARLY LOST EYE AFTER CHRISTMAS PRESENT SHE BOUGHT SON SHOT INTO FACE

The report released by health technology company Kinsa Health found that nearly 8 percent of the state’s population — 7.78 percent to be exact — has fallen ill, primarily with flu-associated symptoms such as cough, fever and body aches, according to the report, as cited by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). 

One county, in particular, is the sickest. An estimated 8.68 percent of the population in Towns County is ill. Additionally, residents in DeKalb County and Fulton County — the two counties where Atlanta spans  —  are also sick, with 7.76 percent and 7.63 percent of the population falling ill, respectively, according to the AJC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Where does your state fall? Check out the top 10 sickest states in America below:

  1. Georgia 
  2. Michigan 
  3. South Carolina 
  4. West Virginia 
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Ohio 
  7. Maryland
  8. Tennessee 
  9. New Mexico
  10. Virginia 