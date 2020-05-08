'The Doctors' co-host Dr. Andrew Ordon talks coronavirus battle: 'I was scared'

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A California plastic surgeon and co-host of the talk show “The Doctors” is opening up about his battle with the novel coronavirus.

In January, Dr. Andrew Ordon attended a conference in Seattle, shaking hands and greeting some colleagues with hugs. Upon his return from the convention, he fell ill.

Though the convention preceded the U.S. coronavirus epidemic as we know it today, Ordon was skeptical of his flu-like symptoms, immediately isolating away from family and friends in the Californian desert area of Rancho Mirage, located near Palm Springs.

“I did a little self-diagnosing. I know my body. I felt that things were different,” Ordon told Fox News.

Severe night sweats, chills, and a “deep, centralized” cough that the doctor said he’s “never had before in [his] life” consumed Ordon for a week to 10 days.

“I was scared. I wasn’t sure what I had, and certain distinct symptoms presented themselves,” Ordon recalled.

As he treated himself symptomatically in self-isolation, however, his condition began to improve.

Antibody testing on April 27 revealed the presence of IgG antibodies, possibly granting the doctor a certain degree of immunity.

When a virus attacks, the body first produces IgM antibodies which indicate active or recent infection, according to Fleur Women’s Health in Rancho Mirage, where Ordon said he received his antibody test. IgG antibodies develop later, which often indicate a past infection, as in Ordon’s case.

The California doctor is over the age of 65, which presents a higher risk for more severe illness with a COVID-19 infection. Fortunately, however, he has no underlying health conditions and was able to bounce back naturally at home. Ordon credited healthy eating habits, adequate sleep, exercise, self-isolation and good hygiene in making the difference in his recovery.

Due to Ordon’s diligent isolation practices, the doctor said he thinks he prevented the spread of infection to family, friends, patients and other colleagues at CBS’s “The Doctors.”

“It’s so clear why isolating is so important,” he said, adding, “I feel pretty good.”

In time, Ordon will resume plastic and reconstructive surgeries in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage.

“The Doctors” will premiere a segment on May 8 about Ordon’s experience and recovery from coronavirus. Those interested can read more here.