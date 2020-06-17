Texas woman tests positive for coronavirus for second time

A woman in Texas recently took to social media, sharing her tearful journey after she says she contracted COVID-19 twice.

Meredith McKee urged her Facebook followers to take the disease seriously, and uploaded pictures from her hospital bed at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas, swathed in a face mask and gown.

“For the SECOND time in 12 weeks I have contracted Covid19. Yes, you can get it again & it hit me like a ton of bricks…again,” McKee wrote.

She said the infection was different the second time around “but no less horrendous.”

McKee wrote that she sought hospital care due to high blood pressure.

“I knew there was a serious problem,” she wrote.

The woman told NBC-5 when she was diagnosed in February, she had “clear and obvious” symptoms, like a dry cough. She reportedly fought the virus at home and beat the disease.

An antibody test allegedly detected a positive presence of antibodies, and McKee claims she donated her plasma in an effort to help others overcome the virus.

“I felt great doing finally something good coming out of the hell that I’ve been through because I’m going to help up to eight people with this plasma,” McKee told the outlet.

An epidemiologist unrelated to the case voiced uncertainty over the severity of the repeated infection.

“We don’t really know how serious the illness is the second time compared to the first time,” Dr. Robert Haley with UT Southwestern told the outlet.

According to NBC-5, McKee wants her case to remind others to wear a mask, as she wishes she had.