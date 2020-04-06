Texas police search for woman they say claimed on social media that she would spread coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Police in Texas announced on Sunday they are looking for a woman who claimed on Snapchat to have tested positive for COVID-19 and was “willfully spreading it.”

Police identified the woman as Lorraine Maradiaga, 18. She stands to be charged with terroristic threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07, they said.

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health,” the department announced on Facebook Sunday night. “We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”

The woman allegedly recorded herself shopping at what she claimed to be a local Walmart, according to Fort Worth’s KXAS-TV.

“I’m here at Walmart about to infest every [expletive] because if I’m going down, all you [expletive] are going down,” she allegedly said in the Snapchat video.

A police spokesman told the station that officers went to her home on Sunday, but she wasn’t there. Police adding that her family was cooperating with them.

Texas has 7,294 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths as of early Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 972-466-3333 or email [email protected]