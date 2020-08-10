Texas doctor delivers woman's baby 25 years after delivering her

A Texas doctor who delivered a baby boy had also delivered the infant’s mother 25 years ago. According to multiple reports, Dr. Bryan Cox, an OB-GYN, delivered Lauren Cortez in March 1995. More than two decades later, he delivered her son, Logan James, on July 26, 2020.

“Dr. Cox, right when the baby is born, he sings ‘Happy Birthday,’” Cortez told “GMA.” “The fact that he takes that little time to personalize the birth experience meant a lot to me. My mom said he sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, and to my brother, who was born in ’97.”

Dr. Cox has been practicing for 33 years and delivered the baby at Seven Oaks Women Center in San Antonio, according to reports. “Lauren came to me as a pregnant lady and she was all excited because her mom loves me, so it was a great situation,” Cox told “Good Morning America.” “It was fun the whole pregnancy.”

Cortez and Cox also gave birth to a viral photo on twitter. The two recreated the photos of her birth 25 years ago with her own son and tweeted them out side-by-side. The responses were overwhelming.

As of Monday, the tweet, which contained photos of the family, had been liked over 750,000 times and received over 82,000 retweets. Cox told Yahoo Life that he wasn’t aware of the social media sensation until his niece told his wife about the viral tweet.

“My first thought [was] that this was so exciting because my daughter, who is 16, has not had something go viral yet. I beat her to it without even trying,” he joked to the media outlet. “I think it’s wonderful that people really want to share such a wholesome story.”

Cortez told a news outlet that she now hopes that Cox will practice long enough to deliver Logan’s baby too.