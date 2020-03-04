Texas confirms first positive coronavirus case

Texas is confirming the first positive case of coronavirus in the state.

The patient of Fort Bend County had just returned from travel abroad and has been quarantined in a hospital.

“Having a COVID-19 case in Texas is a significant development in this outbreak, but it doesn’t change the fact that the immediate risk to most Texans is low,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Department of State Health Services commissioner, said in a statement. “This travel-related case reinforces the fact that we should all be taking basic hygiene steps that are extremely effective in limiting limit the spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses.”

The test was performed at the public health lab in Houston and will be confirmed by testing at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are working around the clock with all local, regional, and statewide health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George in a press release.

As of noon Wednesday, 13 states across the U.S. have reported over 80 confirmed nonrepatriated cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC. Of those cases, 24 were travel-related, 16 were person-to-person spread and 40 are still under investigation.

The World Health Organization reported 93,090 confirmed cases worldwide and 3,198 cases resulting in death. Over 80,000 of the confirmed cases occurred in China.