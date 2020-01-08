Texas boy, 10, dies after contracting flu over winter break

A 10-year-old boy in Texas died late last month after coming down with the flu, his family said, although officials are working to determine whether the virus was the cause of the child’s death. Jaxon Campbell, a student at Austin Elementary School in Coppell, is being remembered for his positive and can-do attitude by his teammates and friends in the community.

FLORIDA MOM GIVES BIRTH TO 2 SETS OF TWINS IN 1 YEAR

“No matter what you asked of him or told him to do you always got the same answer ‘Yes Sir Coach!’” Johnny Roberson, who identified himself as one of Campbell’s coaches, wrote on Facebook. “Unlike our own kids, he didn’t make excuses or have a reason why he didn’t or couldn’t. He just always simply replied, ‘Yes Sir Coach.’ A Coaches Dream…”

A statement from the school district confirmed that while Campbell did have the flu prior to his Dec. 27 death, the confirmed cause of death was still pending, Fox 7 Austin reported.

FLU HAS SICKENED THE MOST PEOPLE IN THIS STATE

“When such a tragedy strikes a vibrant young boy, many questions arise as to the cause,” the statement said, according to the news outlet. “From the start, we have been in close contact with his family and Dallas County Health Department medical professionals, who have shared what they know about the situation. At this point, we know that Jaxon had the flu, though the confirmed cause of death is still pending.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flu is considered widespread in Texas, with the state reporting eight total influenza-associated pediatric deaths since October. Health officials the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting the flu vaccine each year. It was not clear if Campbell had received the vaccine.