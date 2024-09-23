Testosterone therapy could help boost women’s sex drive as they age, but risks exist, experts say

Celebrities’ use of testosterone to boost their sex drive could lead more women to try hormone replacement therapy (HRT), experts say.

Actress Kate Winslet recently revealed in an appearance on the “How to Fail” podcast with Elizabeth Day that a dip in libido could mean an imbalance in testosterone levels.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body; when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone,” the “Titanic” actress, 48, told a listener.

“So, once it’s gone, you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done, and you’ll feel sexy again,” Winslet said.

“I know,” she added, without offering additional details.

What to know about HRT

Hormone expert Dan Holtz, co-founder of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, echoed that HRT is used to “optimize hormone levels in men and women as they go through life.”

“Benefits may include better sleep, improved energy, less anxiety [and] improved metabolic rate,” he said in a response sent to Fox News Digital.

Holtz has worked with numerous celebrities to optimize their hormone levels. He confirmed that many women and men have reported a “noticeable improvement in libido after optimizing testosterone.”

Some women have also reported an improvement in libido when correcting a deficiency in DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone), a hormone the body produces in the adrenal gland, according to the expert.

HRT is often referred to as menopause hormone therapy (MHT), a medical treatment to relieve menopause symptoms, according to women’s health and menopause expert Dr. Mary Claire Haver of Friendswood, Texas.

“As we approach menopause, the natural decline in estrogen, progesterone and testosterone can lead to symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, muscle and joint pain, brain fog, vaginal dryness and low libido,” she told Fox News Digital.

“Every woman’s situation is unique, and we need to balance the potential benefits against the risks.”

“For many women, these symptoms can severely affect their quality of life.”

Hormone therapy works by replenishing the estrogen, progesterone and testosterone levels that the body is no longer producing in sufficient amounts, Haver noted.

“The goal is to alleviate symptoms by restoring health-promoting hormone levels, but MHT also has additional benefits, like maintaining bone density, which reduces the risk of osteoporosis – a concern for postmenopausal women,” she added.

Targeting testosterone

While women have much lower levels of testosterone compared to men, the hormone is “crucial” to maintaining libido and sexual function in females, according to Haver — in addition to boosting energy and mood.

When testosterone levels decline — which occurs as women grow older and approach menopause — a decrease in sexual desire, arousal and satisfaction can result, the expert said.

That’s because the hormone acts on a key region of the brain involved in regulating sexual behavior, she added.

Studies have shown that for some women, boosting testosterone levels can lead to “noticeable improvements” in sexual health, Haver said.

“Women need to know that low libido is a legitimate medical concern, not just something they have to ‘push through.’”

“By increasing testosterone levels, these brain centers become more responsive to sexual stimuli, which can lead to an increase in libido,” she said.

Haver encouraged women who are experiencing low libido to consider testosterone therapy as part of a “broader treatment plan.”

“The goal is to restore levels to the normal physiological range for women, improving sexual desire without pushing the body into a ‘male’ hormone profile,” she told Fox News Digital.

Potential risks

Mayo Clinic confirmed that testosterone therapy may boost sex drive for some women after menopause, but noted that there is limited research on its safety and long-term effectiveness.

It has also been shown to cause some side effects.

“Most often, other treatments are tried before testosterone,” the clinic stated on its website.

“These include low doses of the hormone estrogen, and a type of counseling called sex therapy. Some depression medicines also may boost sex drive.”

HRT is “not a one-size-fits-all solution,” and there are potential risks if it’s done inappropriately, Haver warned.

“Studies have shown that estrogen-containing hormone therapy can increase the risk of certain conditions, such as blood clots and stroke,” the doctor said.

“Testosterone therapy can also increase the risk of unwanted hair growth, deepening of the voice and acne.”

Those risks can vary based on factors like the type of hormones used, the dosage, the delivery method and how long it’s administered, according to Haver.

“Every woman’s situation is unique, and we need to balance the potential benefits against the risks, with the proper dosage, formulations and delivery system.”

Haver recommends MHT for women who are within 10 years of menopause onset and are under 60 years old — “particularly for those suffering from moderate to severe symptoms.”

Interdisciplinary care

Some women can feel “dismissed or not fully supported” when discussing sexual health concerns with medical providers, Haver noted.

“Sexual function in women can be influenced by hormones, neurotransmitters, mental health, relationship dynamics and even chronic medical conditions,” she said.

Effective treatment addresses these root causes rather than just offering “superficial fixes,” she said.

“Women need to know that low libido is a legitimate medical concern, not just something they have to ‘push through.'”

For those interested in HRT, Holtz suggested finding a well-established and reputable company or provider with a track record of success.

Haver added that it’s essential for women to have a thorough discussion with their medical provider to assess their specific health needs and determine the best treatment plan.

