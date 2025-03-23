Tennessee reports first measles case amid U.S. outbreak

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) has confirmed the first case of measles in the state, as an uptick across the country has recently been reported by health authorities.

“The individual became infected with measles in early March and is recovering at home,” according to a statement from the government agency. “Public health officials are working to identity [sic] other locations and persons potentially exposed to the virus.”

TDOH noted that it is also investigating the source of the infection.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MEASLES OUTBREAK

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 300 cases of the highly contagious and potentially fatal illness have been confirmed this year.

As of March 18, the state of Texas accounted for 279 of the cases, by far the most in the country, with 191 cases being reported in Gaines County alone.

New Mexico has the second-highest number of reported cases, with 36.

Five cases have been confirmed in California, along with four in Oklahoma.

Georgia, New York and New Jersey have each had three confirmed cases during the outbreak, and Pennsylvania has had two.

Seven other states have reported one case each of measles.

FLY SAFELY AMID MEASLES OUTBREAK WITH THESE IMPORTANT TRAVEL TIPS

TDOH echoed the CDC’s message that the best way to prevent measles is to receive the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The outbreak has been a source of debate about vaccines and their effectiveness, with one Texas couple whose daughter died from the illness saying they still would not have vaccinated her against the virus.

The tell-tale sign of a measles case is a red rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache, cough or congestion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Melissa Rudy and Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.