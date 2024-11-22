Teen’s sudden death from peanut allergy leads to dramatic family decision

A family in Wisconsin is mourning the loss of their teenage daughter after she died from an allergic reaction — but they have found some comfort in the lives her donated organs have saved.

Hannah Glass, 19, who was a freshman at Maranatha Baptist University, had lived with a severe peanut allergy since she was a toddler.

After unknowingly taking a bite of a brownie made from peanut flour, she experienced an allergic reaction that ultimately led to irreversible brain damage and death.

The teen’s parents, David and Janean Glass, joined Fox News Digital on camera to discuss their tragic loss and to share a cautionary message for other families.

The family first learned of Hannah Glass’ allergy when she was 3 years old, when the child took a bite of a peanut butter cookie and immediately threw up and broke out in a rash.

“That’s when we knew that we had a serious allergy on our hands,” David Glass said.

All her life, she was careful to avoid peanut butter and carried an EpiPen.

When a college friend gave Hannah Glass the brownie, she never suspected it was made with peanut flour. After the first bite, she knew something was wrong. Her throat did not close up as it had in the past, but she immediately threw up and broke out in a rash.

The teen called her parents to let them know what had happened. By the time they arrived at her dorm, she had taken allergy medicine and seemed to be feeling better, but then things took a turn.

“She suddenly said, ‘I can’t breathe. I’m hurting everywhere,’” said David Glass.

About an hour after the reaction began, the Glass daughter lost consciousness and her parents called 911.

“Everything that took place from that moment on was our burden, heartache and grief,” David Glass said.

Paramedics tried to revive the teen, not realizing until they reached the hospital that her right lung had collapsed, leading to a lack of oxygen to the brain.

“If we could help another family avoid feeling this level of pain, we knew we had to do it.”

“Unfortunately, it was too much time with not enough oxygen,” said David Glass. “At that point, the brain was significantly damaged.”

“Although we were hoping and praying and doctors were working and crying right alongside us, the events of that night were unchangeable.”

Lives saved through tragedy

Faced with the painful reality of Hannah’s death, the Glasses began to have discussions about donating their healthy daughter’s organs.

“If we could help another family avoid feeling this level of pain, we knew we had to do it,” David Glass told Fox News Digital.

“Keeping her body would in some ways be selfish, because that body could be used to save other people’s lives. That was a sacrifice we were very happy to make, even though it hurt like crazy.”

The day after Hannah’s death, the family was notified that the donated organs had saved four lives.

“During the organ donation process, we also agreed that Hannah’s tissues could be used to help others in a whole myriad of other ways that we are not even aware of,” David Glass added.

‘Humbling’ experience

Shortly after the teen’s death, the hospital held an “honor walk” on Nov. 17, where friends, family and members of the community were invited to line the halls as she was transported through the hospital with her parents and siblings.

Nearly 300 people showed up for the procession.

“She was just amazing and a tremendous blessing, and I am so proud to be able to call her my daughter.”

“It was extremely humbling,” Janeane Glass told Fox News Digital. “I had a difficult time looking at people, but the outpouring of love and support was incredible.”

Afterward, everyone gathered to sing the teen’s favorite hymns and Christmas songs.

“The testimony of people’s love and God’s love for us was heard throughout the whole hospital,” Janeane Glass said.

The Glasses shared their deep love and pride for their daughter.

“Hannah was very determined and dedicated to her future,” her mother told Fox News Digital.

“She was very independent and had a leadership personality. From a very young age, all she could think of was going to college.”

Hannah Glass had saved enough money to cover her entire college tuition. She was majoring in English education and planned to become a teacher.

Her biggest passion, however, was helping others, her parents said.

“One of the main things we’ve heard from the kids on campus was how much she cared about them,” Janeane Glass said.

“She just had a heart to serve others — and to serve her Lord. She was just amazing and a tremendous blessing, and I am so proud to be able to call her my daughter.”

David Glass shared that the family’s faith in God has “given us hope.”

“It’s the hope that there is more to living than just being alive, that we have a soul and the opportunity to live forever with God.”

‘Take it seriously’

To other families who may have a food allergy, the Glasses offer the message to “take it seriously.”

“Get it tested, and don’t wait for it to reoccur,” David Glass urged. “Get the EpiPen and be prepared.”

It’s also important to be cautious and aware of food ingredients, they added, especially when it’s something without a label.

“It’s a scary world, because what most people eat as a treat or a healthy snack could be like poison to the person sitting next to them,” David Glass said.

“Although you can’t live perpetually in fear, the individual or the parents need to be hyper-aware that at some point, they will likely encounter this allergy — and it could be serious.”