Teacher uses skin-tight anatomy bodysuit to give health lesson to students

Talk about being a visual learner.

A teacher in Spain went viral after giving an anatomy lesson to her third-grade class while wearing a skin-tight bodysuit that detailed the inner workings of the human body.

Speaking to Bored Panda, Verónica Duque, 43, who has taught for 15 years, said she came across the unique piece of outerwear while browsing the web.

“I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up. Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth it giving it a try,” she told the outlet, noting she teaches English, Spanish, and art in addition to science.

Duque’s husband, Michael, tagged along for the lesson, during which he snapped a few photos and posted them to Twitter.

“Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am very lucky to have as my wife,” he said in Spanish, according to the New York Post. “Today she explained the human body to her students in a very original way [and] the kids were freaking out. Great Veronica!”

As of this writing, the tweet had more than 13,000 re-tweets and roughly 66,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time the educator has come up with a unique way to engage her students.

“I decided long ago to use disguises for history lessons,” she told Bored Panda. “I’m also using cardboard crowns for my students to learn grammatical categories such as nouns, adjectives, and verbs. Different grammar kingdoms, so to say.”

She added: “I’d like society to stop considering teachers to be lazy bureaucratic public servants. We’re certainly not.”