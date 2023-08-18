Talking to kids about drugs, tackling social media addiction and easing back-to-school anxiety

SCREEN DETOX – A clinical psychologist shares how to know if you’re addicted to social media – and what to do. Continue reading…

‘SILENT CRISIS’ – Suicide rates have spiked to an all-time high. Mental health experts weigh in. Continue reading…

‘LIFE-SAVING’ MACHINE? Kim Kardashian touts the benefits of full-body MRI scans, but experts are skeptical. Continue reading…

PATIENT CONSENT – Experts note the importance of physicians obtaining permission before using AI with patients. Continue reading…

‘RARE BUT FATAL’ – Brain-eating amoebas can enter the body through the nostrils while people are swimming in fresh water. Discover how to minimize your risk. Continue reading…

‘FAR-REACHING IMPLICATIONS’ – As parents prep for back-to-school season, here are tips for talking to kids about drug use.Continue reading…

‘VARIANT OF INTEREST’ – Eris is now the fastest-spreading COVID variant in the U.S. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

‘TRAIN YOUR MIND’ – Athletic mental fitness coach Greg Harden shares six tips that Tom Brady and other greats have used.Continue reading…

BANISH BACK-TO-SCHOOL JITTERS – Check out smart ways for parents to ease anxiety as kids return to classrooms. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation