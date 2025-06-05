Supplement health risks to know about, plus a celebrity’s ‘brutal’ infection
– Common supplements and medications could cause liver damage
– Doctors discuss Miley Cyrus’ ‘brutal’ infection
– Smoking and eating cannabis both linked to health risks
SKIPPING SODA – Experts say quitting Diet Coke can improve heart health and gut balance. Continue reading…
RARE CASE – A 6-year-old boy suffers a paralyzing stroke that requires a life-saving procedure. Continue reading…
SPLITTING HAIRS – A common daily beauty routine could cause damage, experts warn. Continue reading…
