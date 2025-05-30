Study reveals 10 happiest states for seniors: Did yours make the list?

Where you live can have a big impact on your mental health.

Particularly for seniors, it’s important to settle down in a location that promotes happiness.

Older adults face a higher risk of mental health problems due to circumstances like the loss of loved ones, loneliness, chronic illness or disability, medications, changes brought on by retirement and other stressors, according to the National Council on Aging.

Caring.com, a senior care resource, recently released its Senior Happiness Index, revealing where in the country seniors are happiest based on WalletHub’s state happiness roundup.

Experts analyzed various factors like happiness levels per state, cost of living, average life expectancy, health rates in residents over 60 and the number of senior centers per state.

Below are the results for the top 10 happiest states for seniors.

Utah Idaho Connecticut Delaware Nebraska Hawaii New Hampshire Minnesota New Jersey Vermont

Utah claimed the No. 1 spot for the most content seniors, with a happiness score of 7.69 out of 10.

According to the study, Utah’s high rank is due to its “supportive environment” for senior living, good senior health and the third-lowest percentage (21.48%) of seniors living alone, which reduces the risk of social isolation.

The researchers mentioned that more than two-fifths of seniors in Utah volunteer, which is the highest rate in the U.S.

Volunteering allows the state’s aging population to “stay connected and involved with their community,” Caring.com commented, which “contributes significantly” to well-being and happiness.

Idaho followed closely behind, with an overall happiness score of 7.38 out of 10.

Less than a quarter of seniors in Idaho live alone, the second-lowest rate in the country, and the state ranks in the top five for senior centers.

“Known for its stunning natural landscapes, Idaho offers seniors plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, promoting both physical and mental well-being,” Caring.com added.

Connecticut and Delaware tied for No. 3, scoring a 7.01 out of 10 on the happiness scale.

Connecticut has the third-highest average life expectancy and is among the top 10 states for overall health.

Only 7.2% of Connecticut residents lack health insurance, which ensures access to necessary medical services for the aging population.

Connecticut also offers a variety of discounted cultural and immersive experiences for seniors, such as museums, parks, libraries and arts events.

According to Caring.com, Delaware is regarded as one of the “happiest and most supportive states for later life.”

The state ranks in the top 10 for overall senior health and happiness, and in the top five for the lowest percentage of people living alone.

Caring.com considered Delaware’s cost of living index “relatively affordable,” which can help residents maintain a “comfortable and independent lifestyle.”

Other states stood out in these categories, including North Dakota for the most senior centers per 100,000 population and West Virginia for the most affordable cost of living.

Hawaii has the lowest percentage of seniors over 65 years old living alone, the highest average life expectancy and the highest senior state of happiness.