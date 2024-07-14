Stiff person syndrome, ancient cancer care and a lupus breakthrough top this weekend’s health recap

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long on medical research, disease prevention, healthy eating, cutting-edge surgeries and more. We also feature personal stories of families overcoming great medical obstacles.

As your Sunday continues, check out some of the top stories from this past week that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

See our full selection of health stories at http://www.foxnews/health.

Let’s dive in …

1. What it’s like to live with stiff person syndrome

A little-known neurological disorder has been thrust into the spotlight after a documentary revealed singer Celine Dion’s struggle with stiff person syndrome. Two patients share their daily struggles with Fox News Digital. Click here to get the story.

2. As moms microdose on mushrooms, some doctors urge caution

Some moms claim that “magic mushrooms” can ease stress and anxiety, but others warn of dangers. Fox News Digital speaks with mushroom advocate Peggy Van de Plassche and Dr. Adam D. Scioli, chief medical officer of Caron Treatment Centers in Pennsylvania, about weighing the risks and benefits. Click here to get the story.

3. Scientists say they may have found the cause of lupus

Researchers from Northwestern Medicine in Chicago and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston claim they have found a “molecular defect” that leads to lupus, the autoimmune disease that affects around 1.5 million Americans. Here’s what to know. Click here to get the story.

4. Ancient Egyptians likely tried to treat cancer, study finds

Lesions found inside an ancient skull could suggest early surgical cancer care, say researchers from the University of Cambridge in the U.K. See the amazing photos. Click here to get the story.

5. Experts warn of denial dangers after Biden’s debate

After the president’s”terrible” debate recently, health experts are warning of the dangers of denying cognitive symptoms and calling for a medical investigation. Click here to get the story.

6. Ask a doctor: ‘Why do I keep getting nosebleeds?’

Nosebleeds can be startling, but in most cases they aren’t serious. Two doctors explain what causes them and how to stop the flow. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

7. Relieve stress with this 3-minute stretching routine

A wellness expert demonstrates 7 stretches that reduce tension in the body and mind. See the photos and descriptions, and “feel better in no time.”Click here to get the story.

8. Are tanning pills safe? Experts share potential risks

Some people are trading UV rays for tanning pills, as numerous social media influencers have raved about the supplements – but the dangers could outweigh the glow. Click here to get the story.

For more Health articles, visit foxnews.com/health