Steven Tyler’s career-ending throat injury: How dangerous is a fractured larynx?

Aerosmith’s mid-tour announcement that the band is retiring after five decades has spotlighted the little-known condition that frontman Steven Tyler is battling.

On Friday, the band announced on its website and its X account that Tyler’s ongoing vocal issues led them to the “heartbreaking” decision to stop performing.

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other,” the statement read.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.”

“Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.”

Prior to the tour cancellation, the band had postponed a few dates of their Peace Out farewell tour after Tyler damaged his vocal cords during a Sept. 10 performance, according to reports.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days,” Tyler, 75, posted on Instagram.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Later in September, the band posted on Facebook that Tyler’s injury was “more serious than initially thought.”

“His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care.”

The larynx, also known as the voice box, is a hollow tube that runs vertically down the middle of the neck above the trachea (windpipe) and esophagus, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

As part of the respiratory system, it also helps to prevent food from entering the windpipe while breathing.

The larynx is essential for breathing and producing vocal sounds, the Cleveland Clinic states.

A laryngeal fracture, which Tyler suffered, is rare, but it can occur when there is a blunt external force applied to the voice box, according to Dr. Joel E. Portnoy, a laryngologist and otolaryngologist at ENT and Allergy Associates in Lake Success, New York.

“After about age 30, the laryngeal cartilage becomes bone, which is more brittle and subject to fracture,” Portnoy told Fox News Digital via email.

“This can be life-threatening if the injuries extend internally and may require emergency surgery to repair.”

Patients with trauma to the larynx typically experience hoarseness, neck pain, shortness of breath, loss of voice, and pain while speaking or swallowing, Medscape states.

For a singer, a laryngeal fracture can lead to “devastating consequences,” Portnoy said.

“At best, internal swelling will lead to temporary hoarseness, but in rare scenarios, irreparable damage can occur that permanently impairs the ability to sing or speak,” he said.

“Thankfully, most laryngeal fractures are minor and respond to voice rest, humidification, close monitoring and sometimes steroids to manage,” the doctor added.

In some severe cases, surgical intervention may be necessary.

In general, most vocal injuries are due to local tissue trauma, such as vocal fold hemorrhage (bleeding under the surface) or mucosal tears (like a scrape of the vocal fold surface), according to Portnoy.

“These typically resolve with absolute voice rest, humidification and time,” he said.

For singers and others who rely on their voices for their professions, timely diagnosis and management are critical, Portnoy advised.

“General prevention of vocal injuries includes vocal warm-ups, humidification and hydration as well as employing good vocal techniques,” he said.

“We always advocate for listening to your body; if you feel a change in your voice or are experiencing fatigue, strain or pain, it’s generally time to refrain from voice usage.”

Aerosmith isn’t the only band to recently announce a tour cancellation due to illness.

Last month, Eddie Vedder and the members of Pearl Jam canceled a string of shows on the European leg of their Dark Matter World Tour, citing recovery from a continued “illness” within the band.

In June, Neil Young, 78, and his band Crazy Horse announced they were taking an “unplanned break” due to illness among various band members.

Also in June, country music star Mark Chesnutt announced the cancellation of his tour as he recovered from emergency quadruple bypass surgery.

Janelle Ash, Tracy Wright and Christina Dugan Ramirez of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.