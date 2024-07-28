Stay fresh in the heat of summer with 5 hygiene trends from dermatologists

Heading into the hottest part of summer, many people are looking for ways to stay fresh and clean amid high temperatures.

When preparing for summer activities, following some simple personal hygiene tips can make a big difference, according to dermatologists.

From skin and hair maintenance to sleep routines and fragrances, below are some recommendations from experts for ensuring a fresh summer.

Olga Skydan, a New York-based certified cosmetologist and dermatologist who works with the face yoga app Luvly, shared with Fox News Digital some of her main “hygiene hacks” for feeling revived in the hottest months of the year.

Check these out …

1. Use silk pillowcases

Swapping cotton pillowcases for a silk material could help with beauty sleep in more ways than one, according to experts.

Over time, this habit can “keep the skin looking young and the hair lustrous and silky,” Skydan shared in an email message.

“Because of its hypoallergenic features, the silk pillowcase reduces skin creases, hair tangling and the emergence of facial rashes after sleep,” she said.

Dr. Fayne Frey, a dermatologist in West Nyack, New York, told Fox News Digital that although silk pillowcases could be helpful, potentially, for the skin, more research is needed to confirm this effect.

“There is no evidence that sleeping on a silk pillowcase minimizes acne breakouts, minimizes the formation of facial wrinkles or prevents split ends or chemical exposure,” she said via email.

“Don’t expect healthier skin or hair from making such a purchase.”

2. Try petroleum jelly before applying perfume

To help extend the longevity of perfume or cologne, Skydan suggested applying petroleum jelly to the skin prior to application.

“Apply a small amount of [petroleum jelly] behind your ears, wrists and neck, then spritz perfume over them,” she said.

“Viola! Your perfume will linger both in the morning and evening.”

3. Wash underarms and feet with benzoyl peroxide, but take extra care if doing so

To decrease surface bacteria and minimize body odor, Frey suggested washing the underarms and feet with benzoyl peroxide.

She did advise users to be careful when applying the product, however, as it can sometimes cause irritation and redness and could remove color from clothes.

To help minimize side effects, Skydan also recommended checking the usage instructions on the benzoyl peroxide packaging.

For those who can’t tolerate the product, a mild cleanser is a good alternative, Frey said.

4. Use antiperspirant wipes for long-lasting protection

Using antiperspirant wipes could help maintain dryness for those who tend to sweat excessively, Skydan recommended.

Antiperspirant protects against sweat and odor, while a typical deodorant only prevents odor, according to Dove.

Antiperspirant wipes should be used at night once a week to “keep you dry for up to seven days,” Skydan said.

She added, “If you’re a heavy sweater, antiperspirant wipes should be in your arsenal.”

5. Know when to exfoliate your skin

“Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate” seems to be a common tip given by dermatologists and skin experts.

“Regular exfoliation keeps your skin healthy, smooth and fresh by removing dead skin cells and stimulating new cell growth,” Skydan told Fox News Digital.

Frey, however, only recommends exfoliating for the purpose of removing dead cells, dirt and oil — and says to do so with caution, noting that it can be difficult to measure the positive effects.

“Measuring cell turnover is a very difficult, time-consuming and expensive metric to accurately measure,” she said.

“If you have healthy skin, forget the exfoliants and scrubs.”