State Department lifts Global Level 4 Health Advisory, easing recommendations for international travel

The Department of State, in coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday lifted the Global Level 4 Health Advisory, citing changing virus conditions across countries, according to a department release.

The global advisory was put in place on March 19, 2020, and advised U.S. citizens to avoid international travel due to the worldwide impact of COVID-19.

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions,” reads the department’s media release.

The Department of State continues to recommend that U.S. citizens use caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic. (Click here for a full list of recent updates to travel advisories.)

“We are closely monitoring health and safety conditions across the globe, working in partnership with the CDC and other agencies. As always, we will regularly update our destination-specific advice to U.S. travelers as conditions evolve,” the department wrote, adding that the travel advisories are informed by the CDC’s judgement of the situation.