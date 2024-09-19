Soy milk could reduce risk factors for heart disease, research shows

Soy milk could have great heart health benefits, according to a new study.

Research from the University of Toronto found that drinking soy milk can help lower blood pressure and blood lipids, which are risk factors for heart disease.

The study, which was published in BMC Medicine and funded by the Soy Nutrition Institute Global (SNI) and the United Soybean Board, analyzed 17 randomized control trials and 19 outcomes to determine these health effects.

The findings revealed a moderate reduction in non-HDL cholesterol, which includes all the “bad” cholesterol. The soy milk was also linked to reduced blood pressure and slightly reduced inflammation.

Other health-related outcomes, including glycemic control and kidney function, did not vary between soy milk and cow’s milk.

Most soy milk is classified as “ultra-processed” and has been criticized for containing added sugar, according to an SNI press release.

“But the analysis found that soy milk with added sugar exerted health benefits similar to soy milk without added sugar,” the release stated.

This finding was the most surprising to the research team, according to lead study author Madeline Erlich, PhD.

“Results of the analysis show that in adults, consumption of soy milk both sweetened and unsweetened can improve heart health by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, without affecting markers of inflammation,” she wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

The researchers sought to understand whether nutrient-dense, plant protein foods like soy milk can be part of a heart-healthy diet despite being classified as “ultra-processed.”

“One in three Americans is now familiar with the term ‘ultra-processed foods,’ even though there is no scientific consensus on the definition,” Erlich said.

“Many foods classified as ‘ultra-processed’ are highly rated by other food classification systems used around the world.”

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Ilana Muhlstein, who is based in Los Angeles, agreed that soy gets a “bad rap.”

“In America, we genetically modify it and overly process it into byproducts like soybean oil, in order to mass-market ultra-processed foods that can contribute to rising rates of inflammatory diseases and diabetes,” she said in a conversation with Fox News Digital.

Muhlstein added that edamame (made from young soybeans), organic tofu and tempeh (both soy-based foods), and unsweetened soy milk are all “great sources of plant-based protein in an overall healthy diet.”

“I wouldn’t consider any of these foods ultra-processed at all, given that they are all nutrient-dense with protein, fiber, calcium and phytonutrients,” she said.

While this latest research focused on soy milk’s heart-benefiting features, Muhlstein noted that soy has been shown in several studies to be “cancer-preventative.”

Mark Messina, PhD, SNI’s global director of nutrition science and research, noted that plant-based milks have become increasingly popular in recent years, which makes it important to “fully understand their health effects, since they vary in composition.”

“The current comprehensive analysis shows that soy milk, regardless of whether it contains added sugar, has advantages for cardiometabolic health,” he wrote in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

“These findings are aligned with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which state that soy milk is the only plant milk that can be an appropriate substitute for cow’s milk,” he added.

Fortified soy milk includes levels of protein, calcium and vitamin D that are comparable to cow’s milk, and it is lower in saturated fat, SNI wrote.

The total sugar content of most soy milks is about 60% less than cow’s milk, according to the institute.

Erlich agreed that soy milk is the “only nutritionally suitable alternative to cow’s milk” that can provide “high-quality protein similar to animal protein.”

A cup of soy milk contains 7 to 8 grams of soy protein, which is comparable to the amount of protein in cow’s milk, she noted.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that 25 grams or more of soy protein per day has been associated with reduced risk of coronary heart disease, when consumed as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol.