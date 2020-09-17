South Korea to provide coronavirus vaccines for 60% of population: report

South Korea announced Tuesday its plans of $146 million to secure coronavirus vaccines for 60% of its population, according to a report.

Uncertainties over any potential vaccine’s “safety, efficacy and development” curbed investment, though authorities prefer vaccination of the whole population, Reuters wrote, citing comments from Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun at a cabinet meeting.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of a reported 930,311 people around the world, with more than 29 million infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been encouraging countries to join its COVAX facility, which is an effort for fair distribution of an eventual vaccine.

South Korea said it would join the facility in August, with plans to derive 20 million doses from COVAX, and 40 million doses from “private drug-makers,” Reuters wrote. These doses were said to suffice for 30 million people or 60% of the nation’s population.

The prime minister reportedly said negotiations would be made with global organizations and vaccine manufacturers to increase supply as “developments unfolded.”

