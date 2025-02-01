Some winter viruses could trigger heart complications, experts warn

As health officials report a surge of winter viruses, health experts are warning that heart disease symptoms can sometimes mimic respiratory illnesses.

Four viruses are circulating in the U.S., sparking concerns of a possible “quademic.”

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, COVID-19 and norovirus are all at “very high levels” around the country, experts warn.

The American Heart Association (AHA) confirmed that certain viruses have been linked to increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

“The highest risk is within three days of infection, but remains heightened for up to 90 days,” the AHA stated on its website.

Johanna Contreras, M.D., a cardiologist at Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City, said she has seen people mistaking virus symptoms for serious heart complications.

Some patients who experience shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, swelling and palpitations may assume their symptoms are linked to a cold when these could be signs of heart failure, she said in a release sent to Fox News Digital.

Weakness, fever, dizziness and chest pain could also mask potentially life-threatening conditions.

Those may include pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs), heart attack, pericarditis (inflammation around the lining of the heart), heart failure or viral myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), according to Mount Sinai cardiologists.

Link between viruses and heart disease

Viruses can provoke an inflammatory condition, which can lead to or worsen cardiac conditions, according to Dr. Icilma Fergus, director of cardiovascular disparities for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

“Typically, those [viruses] that make one sicker and promote a hypercoaguable state (an increased tendency to form blood clots) are more dangerous,” she told Fox News Digital.

“The focus has now been increasingly placed on RSV and norovirus on top of the known influenza and COVID viruses.”

Anuradha Lala, M.D., another cardiologist at Mount Sinai in New York City, noted that the body’s immune system creates an inflammatory response to fight and eliminate the virus — but this inflammation could inadvertently harm cardiac tissue.

“If you have a known heart condition, viral infections can bring on exacerbations — or a worsening of the underlying tissue — whether it is atrial fibrillation, coronary heart disease or heart failure,” she noted in the release.

A recent patient at the hospital recently experienced severe shortness of breath, weakness, palpitations and fatigue, fearing they had heart failure, she noted.

“After they had bloodwork taken, there was a frantic moment when we could not reach the patient to share results that revealed a significantly elevated troponin level, which can be linked to a heart attack,” she shared in the release.

“Although we suspected the worst, we eventually reached the patient and they were hospitalized with influenza A and severe viral myocarditis. They were treated appropriately and luckily there was a good outcome.”

Older adults — as well as those who are immunocompromised or have a history of heart issues or other underlying conditions — are particularly at risk for cardiac complications, according to the Mount Sinai cardiologists.

“Anyone is susceptible, even healthcare providers — and anyone who is not paying attention to their symptoms may get sick with potentially life-threatening complications,” Fergus said in the report.

When to seek medical attention

Patients who notice persistent chest pain and palpitations after a viral illness should consider ruling out myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, according to Contreras.

“Anyone is susceptible, even healthcare providers.”

It is important to discuss any post-virus symptoms with a healthcare professional, especially for those in high-risk groups, health experts told Fox News Digital.

Specific symptoms that warrant emergency attention include chest pain, difficulty breathing or staying awake, feelings of passing out, or extremes of blood pressure.

Swelling of the legs may also be linked to cardiac events — especially if there is also an underlying heart condition or risk factors such as obesity, diabetes or a family history of heart disease, Lala stated in the Mount Sinai release.

During the cold, damp winter months, certain viruses may thrive and become more virulent, Fergus told Fox News Digital.

“People should stay vigilant and observe for symptoms of an impending cold,” she advised. “Get tested to know what virus you have, as the antiviral treatments are different.”

Prevention tips

People should take measures to avoid exposure to winter illnesses and seek treatment if they become ill, especially if they have an underlying condition, Fergus advised.

It is recommended that those who are in vulnerable groups get vaccines when available, the cardiologist added.

The American Heart Association recommends following the below precautions to reduce the chances of contracting a virus:

Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you experience symptoms

Wipe and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

Cover coughs and sneezes to prevent spreading illnesses

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association.