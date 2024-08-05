Some pregnant women use castor oil to speed up labor, but experts say it’s not for everyone

Castor oil has been a hot topic on social media recently, as people extol its various uses.

Many pregnant women on TikTok are claiming they’ve ingested castor oil to help induce delivery, with mixed results.

Some experts, however, caution that this may not be safe.

EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON THE BENEFITS, RISKS OF USING CASTOR OIL FOR WEIGHT LOSS

In response to the viral trend, North Carolina labor and delivery nurse Liesel Teen posted a video on TikTok in August 2023, emphasizing that all pregnant women should consult their doctors before turning to castor oil.

Teen confirmed that, in some cases, castor oil can work “really well at throwing you into labor under specific circumstances.”

These circumstances include women who are past their due date, have a Bishop score of more than six and have had a baby before. (The Bishop is a tool that health care providers use to determine whether induction of labor will be required.)

The expert warned that not only does castor oil “taste disgusting,” but it also works as a “very powerful laxative.”

DOES SUNSCREEN CAUSE CANCER? DOCTORS DEBUNK CLAIMS GONE WILD ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“If you’re a first-time mom – and you are like 37 or 38 or 39 weeks [along] – and you haven’t really been contracting, or not dilated, and you drink castor oil to try and induce labor, all it’s going to do is give you lots of diarrhea,” Teen said.

“But if you are already about to go into labor, or your body’s like, ‘Come on, I just need a little push,’ and you’ve talked to your care provider, and they’re OK with you doing castor oil, then it might be for you,” she said.

Dr. Meleen Chuang, an NYU Langone OB-GYN, advised that while castor oil has been suggested as a natural method to induce labor, there is “limited scientific evidence to support its effectiveness.”

She told Fox News Digital, “This is used by midwives often and should be OK to try once.”

FDA APPROVES FIRST AT-HOME STERILE INSEMINATION KIT TO HELP WITH INFERTILITY: ‘GIVES ME GOOSEBUMPS’

“Castor oil works by creating the need for a bowel movement, [so it] may help if you are constipated.”

Chuang recommended speaking with an OB-GYN before trying any methods for inducing pregnancy, as the medical experts can provide guidance based on a woman’s specific situation and medical history.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

There are alternative holistic ways to ease labor, including acupuncture, breathing and relaxation, she noted.

Taking a warm bath or shower can also help ease discomfort, as can massage and aromatherapy, according to Chuang.

“Gentle massage and the use of essential oils can help relieve tension and promote relaxation during labor,” she added.

Natural health expert Dr. Joseph Mercola echoed that these relaxation techniques can be helpful for holistic pain relief.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“These natural methods can promote a more relaxed and peaceful labor experience,” the Florida-based doctor told Fox News Digital.

“While these alternative approaches may offer benefits, it is recommended [that women] consult with [their] health care provider before trying any new treatments, especially during pregnancy.”

Eating certain foods, such as pineapple, dates, prunes or other high-fiber choices, can also help with labor, Chuang added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Castor oil can be used in alternative ways to boost health, Mercola said.

Those include moisturizing the skin and hair, soothing digestive issues, easing menstrual discomfort and supporting the immune system.