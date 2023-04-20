Smart tips to reduce caregiver stress — here’s how to cope

SELF-CARE – Protect your mental health while caring for a loved one. Continue reading…

NEW CAR SMELL – Studies found some vehicle chemicals could cause cancer. Continue reading…

HEALTH TECH – Find out how an AI platform could predict 80% of future diabetes cases. Continue reading…

FATAL FUNGAL OUTBREAK – One worker has died amid an outbreak at a Michigan paper mill. Continue reading…

SLIM BY SUMMER? – Health experts offer tips this beach season.Continue reading…

MISSING CANCER CASES – Here’s why cases plummeted early on in the COVID pandemic. Continue reading…

‘SUPER SEAWEED’ – Nature could provide anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory treatments. Continue reading…

BREAST CANCER VACCINE – Meet the Ohio woman who was the first to receive a vaccine in a trial. Continue reading…

AI ADVICE – Is ChatGPT a reliable source for medical questions? Researchers investigated. Continue reading…

