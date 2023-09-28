Siblings reunite after cancer battle, COVID concerns rise, and experts share brain-boosting tips

EMOTIONAL REUNION – Siblings see their brother for the first time after his 6-month hospital stay amid his cancer battle. Continue reading…

CHECKED OUT – A new report points to a lack of engagement and burnout among nurses. Continue reading…

COVID CONCERNS – Doctors weigh in after a new Gallup poll Gallup’s finds some Americans are more worried about the virus. Continue reading…

ANTIBIOTIC ALERT – Here’s what doctors say about the ongoing amoxicillin shortage. Continue reading…

DIET SODA DANGER? – An artificial sweetener has been linked to higher rates of autism in some babies. Continue reading…

BRAIN BOOSTERS – Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, says these 10 tips can help slow mental aging. Continue reading…

CAR SEAT SAFETY – Experts share the rules of the road when driving with kids. Continue reading…

OBESITY BY STATE – The CDC breaks down rates across the U.S. — how does your state stack up? Continue reading…

FOODS THAT HARM – Experts say it’s “not a coincidence” that consuming these unhealthy foods can lead to depression. Continue reading…

