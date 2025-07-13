Sharpie lip-liner trend goes viral as doctors warn of potential dangers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some influencers on social media are participating in the viral “Sharpie lip liner” trend — which is exactly what it sounds like.

Users apply a standard Sharpie (typically in shades of red and coral) to the edges of their mouths before going over it again with lip gloss or lipstick, according to numerous videos.

On these posts, commenters are asking what shade of Sharpie the beauty gurus are using, with many praising the permanent marker as an economical alternative to traditional lip liners.

Some influencers, even when trying the trending hack, seem to have some qualms.

“My lips were not burning, but I could definitely feel my lips drying out,” one user reported in a TikTok voice-over. “I wouldn’t recommend doing this regularly … I can definitely taste and smell the chemicals on me.”

Dr. Brooke Jeffy, a board-certified dermatologist located in Scottsdale, Arizona, told Fox News Digital that she finds the trend concerning.

“The risk is not worth it,” she said.

The Northern New England Poison Center states on its website that “permanent markers, including popular brands like Sharpie, contain ink that is made from the chemicals xylene, toluene and urethane resin.”

Toluene, notably, can be found in other solvents and chemicals, such as paint pigments and thinners, metal cleaners and gasoline.

“I would just have concerns that some of these potential toxins would get absorbed to a level that might be concerning for overall health risks,” Jeffy cautioned.

“It’s just so interesting that we live in a world where people are so polarized against certain ingredients that actually are completely safe to use, and they’re embracing using a substance that does actually contain toxins.”

The dermatologist referred to Sharpie’s website, which warns against using the product on skin.

“While Sharpie markers are safe for artistic purposes, caution is advised against using them on skin, as they are not designed for that application,” the site states.

However, the dermatologist doesn’t think that those who have participated in the trend so far need to be “super worried.”

“I don’t think there’s anything for them to specifically do [to combat potential health risks],” Jeffy told Fox News Digital. “Just stop doing it.”

Fox News Digital also reached out to Sharpie for comment.