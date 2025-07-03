‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran reveals secret weapons in the battle against aging

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A famed entrepreneur and TV personality is getting candid about how she’s keeping aging at bay.

Barbara Corcoran, “Shark Tank” star and real estate investor, recently shared on Instagram a rundown of all aesthetic procedures she’s undergone, from major plastic surgeries to more minor enhancements.

Paired with an image of herself, Corcoran shared the list below of what she’s had done.

Three face-lifts

Eye lift

Neck lift

Brow lift

Lower eyelid skin pinch

Filler four times a year

Ear filler four times a year

Professional teeth whitening

Fractional C02 laser on face once a year (skin resurfacing treatment that helps with collagen production and skin rejuvenation)

Fractional 1550 laser once a year (a non-ablative laser that delivers 1550 nm wavelength energy to refresh and resurface the skin)

Clear and brilliant laser twice a year (non-invasive laser treatment intended to improve skin tone, texture and radiance)

At-home haircut and color every six weeks

Brow wax once a month

“Barbara Corcoran is joining the growing number of women who are refreshingly open about the cosmetic procedures they’ve chosen to maintain a youthful, vibrant appearance,” ​​Dr. Anthony Berlet, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Manhattan, told Fox News Digital. (He has not treated Corcoran.)

Given Corcoran’s age, Berlet said the extent of the work is “quite reasonable” and that she “does not appear overdone.”

“Today’s procedures can significantly refresh a face without dramatically altering someone’s natural identity,” he added.

Dr. David Shokrian, a board-certified cosmetic surgeon and founder of Millennial Plastic Surgery in New York City, also applauded Corcoran’s transparency.

“Barbara Corcoran’s new Instagram post candidly details the plastic surgery procedures she has undergone throughout her life to maintain her youthful appearance,” Shokrian, who also has not treated Corcoran, told Fox News Digital.

“She emphasizes that consistent upkeep over time is crucial to looking natural rather than waiting for drastic interventions later. Her message highlights that investing steadily in your aesthetic appearance can build confidence and preserve vitality as you age.”

Dr. Samuel Lin, board certified plastic surgeon and associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School, commented on the fact that Corcoran has had multiple face-lifts.

“Facial rejuvenation procedures ‘reset’ the clock, though time keeps moving forward along with the effects of gravity,” Lin, who also has not treated Corcoran, told Fox News Digital.

The question of how long a face-lift lasts depends on many factors, the surgeon noted, such as skin tone and soft tissue support.

“Each patient is different, though I would say the average timeframe for a face-lift duration may be seven to eight years,” Lin said.

Some patients may come back sooner or later depending on the areas being treated and the preference of the patient, he noted.

“More skin treatment procedures or minimally invasive treatments — such as chemical peels, laser treatments and filler treatments — are adjunctive procedures for the skin itself,” Lin added.