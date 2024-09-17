Severe burns reported in children making TikTok-trendy ‘glass fruit’ in microwave

A TikTok trend could pose a potential hazard to children.

“Glass fruit,” otherwise known as Tanghulu — which involves hardening sugar over various fruits to give it a crunchy topping — has become a growing food trend on social media.

Making Tanghulu requires microwaving a sugar and water mixture at 30-second intervals for about five minutes until it’s boiling, according to TikToker Jasmine and Tea, who posted a tutorial in April.

The food-focused content creator warned in the video, which now has nearly 20 million views, that the mixture will get “really hot” and that people should not touch it with bare hands.

The skewered fruit of choice is dipped into the liquid mixture while it’s still hot and placed on the side to harden.

The viral trend has resulted in trips to the hospital for some children testing out the recipe at home.

Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston released a notice in August about an uptick in cases of children with severe burn injuries due to spilling sugar.

Shriners surgeon Colleen Ryan, MD, reported that she has treated two patients within two weeks who were injured during the activity.

“When sugar is melted in the microwave like this, it has a high heat capacity, meaning it stores the heat energy,” she said in a statement.

“If spilled, it can create a severe scald burn, much like spilling hot soup, but it can cause a much deeper burn because of sugar’s properties. Kids or teens can quickly grab the pot or bowl, and the hot fluid splashes, spills or splatters over them.”

The result is “one or several small but very deep burns, often in critical areas such as the hand or the face,” Ryan noted.

“Parents should make sure their children have learned proper cooking safety and take preventive measures.”

The surgeon said that her colleagues, both in the U.S. and internationally, have also reported an increase in these injuries related to the cooking trend.

She encouraged parents to be aware that their children might come across this trend on social media.

“It can seem like a fun, harmless activity for kids to try making the treat themselves,” she said. “There is an opportunity to prevent this injury if everyone is aware of this danger.”

“Parents should be careful and make sure their children have learned proper cooking safety and take preventive measures.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital that melted sugar is “dangerous,” and warned of how “contagious” these types of viral trends can be among kids.

If a child gets burned, the doctor advises parents to remove their clothes from the affected area and wash with cool water.

Shriners says not to apply ice to the burn and to seek medical attention if necessary.

“Blistering is a second-degree burn and may respond to burn creams, but leathery (black, brown or white in color) may be third-degree and needs to be seen right away,” Siegel added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital for comment.