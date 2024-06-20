Service dogs save veterans, plus men’s energy boosters and safe swimming tips

MAN’S BEST FRIEND – Veterans with PTSD get significant benefits from service dogs, the first NIH-funded study found. A vet shares his story. Continue reading…

DEADLY BACTERIA – Health officials are investigating as a potentially fatal infection spreads in Japan. We have the latest. Continue reading…

ENERGY BOOSTERS – Experts identify the 6 most common culprits that zap men’s vitality – and offer ways to counteract them. Continue reading…

ALZHEIMER’S ANSWERS – Mayo Clinic has rolled out a new, non-invasive blood test that detects the common dementia with greater ease and accuracy. Continue reading…

TRIGGER GENE – Scientists have discovered a common genetic trait that exists in 95% of people with inflammatory bowel disease. Here’s how it could impact treatment. Continue reading…

GIVING BACK – Megan Stuart, 20, has overcome premature birth and pediatric cancer – and now the Irish dance champion is raising money for the hospital that saved her life. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – “Why do I keep eating foods that I know are bad for me?” Continue reading…

STRONG FINISH – From shoes to smartwatches to snacks, these 22 items will keep you running comfortably on marathon day. Continue reading…

SAFER SWIMMING – Water safety experts share 8 tips for preventing drownings at the pool and beach this summer.Continue reading…

