Service dog helps woman with epilepsy, plus a new liver drug and bedtime warnings

FAITHFUL COMPANION – Channing Seideman’s service dog, Bishop, brings her peace of mind and safety amid the uncertainty of daily epileptic seizures. The Ohio woman shares the heartwarming partnership with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

‘BIG STEP FORWARD’ – A new drug has shown promise in slowing or preventing the progression of disease in patients with Parkinson’s. Continue reading…

SORRY, NIGHT OWLS – Going to bed after a certain time could lead to poorer mental health, a Stanford study found. Sleep experts share their reactions. Continue reading…

EYES WIDE OPEN – A Chicago man received a kidney transplant while he was completely awake. Doctors weigh in on how surgeries without general anesthesia could transform the future of transplant care. Continue reading…

WAITING TO INHALE – For diabetes patients, a third type of insulin delivery has been shown to work just as well as injections or pumps, a new study found. Continue reading…

‘GIANT STEP FORWARD’ – The FDA has approved a new drug — Ipsen’s medication Iqirvo (elafibranor) — to treat autoimmune liver disease. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – “Is it ever OK to take someone else’s prescription medication?” Continue reading…

SLOWING ALZHEIMER’S – In a breakthrough study, researchers identified a “protective gene” in one extended family that delays Alzheimer’s disease by several years. Continue reading…

MEDICAL MISINFORMATION? – A California physician believes the medical community is telling patients 10 key “lies.” He details two of the myths in an excerpt from his new book. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation